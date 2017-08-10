Grandma takes rap for coke in gas cylinder

…gets four years, $21M fine

THE grandmother of a National Under-19 cricketer was sentenced to jail on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty when the duo appeared in court on a joint charge of drug trafficking following a gas cylinder cocaine bust at the family’s Campbellville house.

Joshua Persaud and his 51-year-old grandmother Naomi Persaud had been jointly charged with drug trafficking after the discovery of over 20 pounds of cocaine in a cooking gas cylinder at the family’s home.

However, the cricketer’s grandmother pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to four years imprisonment along with a $21M fine by City Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The charge against Joshua Persaud, 17, was withdrawn since his grandmother took the rap and stated that the teen had no knowledge of the narcotics being in the house.

The matter was heard in camera (legal proceeding in private) despite the teen being the legal age for arraignment in open court. The Persauds were represented by attorney Glenn Hanoman.

According to particulars of the charge, on August 06, 2017 at Delph Avenue, Campbellville the duo had over 20 pounds of cocaine in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Reports stated that on August 06, 2017 ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit swooped down at the Delph Avenue, Campbellville home where Under-19 cricketer Joshua Persaud and his 17-year-old girlfriend were alone.

The home was searched and the CANU ranks seized nine rectangular-shaped objects, weighing over nine kilograms, with cocaine from inside a cooking gas cylinder which had a false bottom. The 17-year-old girlfriend was released.

Shortly after the Persauds were arraigned, a wanted bulletin was issued by CANU for businessman and former murder accused, Andre Gomes, aka “Zipper”. The wanted man reportedly rented the home where the drugs were found and is said to be in a relationship with Naomi Persaud.

Two years ago Andre Gomes was charged with the murder of 49-year-old Nigel Isaacs, who was shot to his head outside the Palm Court nightclub.

However, the case against him was withdrawn, after the Director of Public Prosecutions advised that there was not enough evidence against the man to move ahead with the murder charge.