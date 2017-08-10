Concerns over list …Widespread dissatisfaction over police promotion list

THERE is widespread dissatisfaction over the list of officers submitted to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for promotion, which has sparked quiet protest within the force, top police sources have confirmed.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that an internal police committee that would normally make recommendations to the PSC for promotions did not meet on this occasion, and it is unclear how the names for promotion were arrived at. Efforts to contact Police Commissioner, Seelall Persaud, or his assistant, David Ramnarine, were unsuccessful.

This newspaper was reliably informed that a number of aggrieved officers are planning to raise their concerns about the list which they deemed as ‘defective’. “This list that was submitted has officers who are not fit for promotion. This is a very bad list,” a senior officer told this newspaper.

The Ministry of the Presidency recently wrote the Commission urging that there be no consideration of promotions until further notice. Reports are that the President may have asked for the promotions to be delayed to allow for greater scrutiny of the list, and to ensure that the procedures at arriving at the list were followed. The life of the Commission comes to an end sometime in September.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, said it had been brought to his attention that President Granger has caused a letter to be dispatched to the Police Service Commission (PSC,instructing the Commission not to proceed with any promotion in the Guyana Police Force (GPF)until further directed by the President.

Jagdeo said Article 226(1) of the Constitution clearly states: “In the exercise of its functions under the Constitution, a Commission shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority.

“The Police Service Commission is one of the Commissions to which Article 226(1) makes reference. “We urge the Police Service Commission (PSC) not to succumb to these unconstitutional and unlawful directives, but to continue to discharge its mandate in the manner provided for by the Constitution,” Jagdeo said.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the editor of this newspaper, retired Assistant Police Commissioner, Clinton Conway, while supporting the President’s decision to put on hold the promotions, said he wants the police to act professionally at all times and to deliver the highest quality of service to the citizens of Guyana they swore to serve and protect. He noted that the conduct of many senior and junior officers of the GPF is being questioned at the Commission of Inquiry (COI)being conducted by Paul Slowe, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police. “These officers have been highly recommended to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for promotions. What if the PSC goes ahead now and promote them and the COI finds them guilty of misconduct? On the other hand, why not wait a short while until the COI completes its work. Certainly, if the COI clears the officers of any misconduct, they will be promoted. That will be well within the ambit of justice and fair play for all. It is only a matter of time.” “I agree with the action of the President. It is a giant step in the right direction. Let there be many more, swift, certain and appropriate actions by His Excellency, David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

Not the first time

It is not the first time concerns have been raised over promotions within the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Back in 2015, Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud had defended the decision to promote two ranks-one an officer who had burnt a teenager’s genitals. Persaud had said then that the men were exonerated in the criminal trial and no departmental charges were recommended against them. Narine Lall, and Mohanram Dolai were promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) who described their records as unblemished apart from that back in 2009, while stationed at the Leonora Police Station, they poured methylated spirits on a West Bank Demerara (WBD teenager while investigating a murder. In defending the promotion of the men, Persaud had said: “Well we have a policy on discipline of ranks…if they are convicted they are dismissed, if they’re exonerated then they become a member of the force … if anyone is disciplined two years after they are eligible for consideration.”

However, following the coalition victory at the polls in May 2015, Corporal Dolai, who was found criminally liable for burning the teenage boy’s privates was dismissed on the instructions from Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan. Ramjattan had confirmed that Dolai was fired on his instructions. Regarding Inspector Narine Lall, Ramjattan had said that he could only be dismissed by the Police Service Commission (PSC). The officer was last stationed at the police canine division as the PSC did not acquiesce to calls for his dismissal.