Alleged teen killer arrested at Springlands

THE prime suspect in the murder of a teenage girl back in July in Berbice has been arrested, police have reported.

The suspect was arrested about 11:30hrs on Wednesday at Springlands, Corriverton. He is alleged to have murdered Parbattie Lakhpal, called “Rosanna” at Number Two village, East Canje, Berbice on July 29, 2017.

Police said that the 30-year-old suspect of 48 West Ruimveldt Estate Housing Scheme and 46 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice is assisting with the investigation.

Lakhpal, 17, a former student of Berbice Educational Institute (BEI) was a babysitter while, her live-in boyfriend was unemployed and was said to be in the habit of liming with known drug addicts in the area. The couple resided on the lower flat of the two-storey house owned by Lakhpal’s mother, who was not at home when a quarrel erupted, then a fight ensued during which the alleged suspect, Ryan Singh, took a knife and slit the throat of the teen.

He then covered her body under two sheets and fled. According to residents of the area, Lakhpal and her reputed husband Ryan Singh, formerly of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, were involved in a heated argument, which later became physical. It was reported that the couple shared a rocky relationship where they often had loud fights over money, since Singh was unemployed and was in no hurry to get a job.

This newspaper was told that whenever Lakhpal asked Singh for money, he would get upset, which would lead to them fighting and he would usually become physical with the teen.

About three days before the murder, Lakhpal requested money to buy items for the house and a fight started between them. According to a relative, the teen, tired of the situation, “put Singh out of the house.” However, Singh returned to the Number Two Village apartment on the day in question and it is suspected that he slit Lakhpal’s throat, then fled. The suspected murder weapon, a black-handle, stainless steel knife was discovered in a toilet close to where the teen’s body was found.