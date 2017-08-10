$10M reward for info on escapees

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday said that a reward of G$10M is on offer for information leading to the arrest of the remaining four prison escapees.

The four are: Cobena Stephens, Paul Goriah, Uree Varswyck and Mark Royden Durant.

Police said anyone with information that may lead to the re-capture of these escapees, is asked to contact the Police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227,

226-1389, 227-2128, 227-1149, 226-7065, 699-0869, 600-3019, 699-0867,

669-4606, 603-3261 or the nearest Police Station.

All information will be treated with strict confidentiality. Despite wanted bulletins being issued for the fugitives, the police have had no success as it relates to the whereabouts of the four escapees up to press time.

In addition to issuing reward, the Police is also urging citizens to share any information which may lead to the capture of those on the lam.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, told a news conference recently that every effort is being made to recapture the escapees–all of whom are murder accused and/or convicts.

“Every effort is going to be made to catch those six escapees. The Joint Services will be doing their best to hunt them down and bring them in” the minister said.

This was also the assurance of Police Commissioner, Seelall Persaud, who said the Joint Services are currently conducting several operations to recapture the escapees. “…at a Joint Services level, we have embarked on several operations which are consistent with the plan,” he said. That plan which he referenced, is an operational plan developed by the Joint Services to be presented to the National Security Committee. The objectives of the plan are to ensure: security of the prisoners; security of the prisons; to recapture the six escapees; and to restore order in the prisons. According to Persaud, that operation, along with the others, is intelligence-led.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapees is asked to contact the nearest police station. It is a criminal offence to harbour fugitives.