Too many elderly security guards

By Zena Henry

MINISTER within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility for labour, Keith Scott, has raised concerns over the number of elderly persons being employed as security guards across the country, saying that they are easy targets for criminals and something must be done to address this issue.

He said that reports pertaining to incidents and murders involving security guards are causing some amount of concern for the Ministry of Labour, recognising that this dangerous field is dominated by elder persons – most of whom are women. Scott told the Guyana Chronicle that the ministry has recognised in a recent investigation that most of the security guards involved in accident and even killed on the job, are elderly persons, some past the age of retirement.

The minister is concerned that work-related investigations involving these types of incidents and senior citizens may continue if some consideration is not given to the matter. The minister told the newspaper that the ministry recognises and respects the right of every person to work, but is concerned that this field is dominated by elderly persons, who in some cases may not be physically able to perform such a vital service and are being looked at as easy targets for criminal elements.

The minister’s comments come in the wake of a recent murder involving a security guard while on duty. Gerald Henry, 64 of Sophia was shot dead when a young man took away his firearm during what was said to be a botched robbery. The assailant, it was said, did not engage persons in the supermarket, where the security guard was working but wrestled the gun away, shot Henry and made good his escape with the weapon. The Labour Department’s investigative arm recommended compensation of the man’s death while on duty. “There is no way government can interfere with people’s right to work, but on a personal note I am unhappy about the situation (involving elderly persons).” Scott told the newspaper that there have been sporadic cases of guards being injured or killed over the years, but the fact remains that these persons are being seen as easy targets by criminals.

He said it has been observed that some of these older persons seem physically unable to carry out the task assigned to them in what is usually a 12-hour work period. Acknowledging this, Minister Scott said he is willing to hear proposals to help improve the environment within this field. For example, Scott said, he would like to think that security agencies would have policies and standards relating to the physical capabilities of its employees and regular assessment of their fitness, along with the necessary training.

The minister indicated that this consideration would only mean well to ensure the smooth functioning of the security agency and the safety of its employees so they are not made easy targets for criminals. “I would expect that these agencies would have mandatory assessments, physical assessments… maybe every six months or something like that.”

Female guards

On another note, Scott was equally concerned about female security guards working night shifts in especially secluded locations. Again, the minister said, he respects the right of every person to be employed in whatever field they desire, but noted the safety factor that must be considered when looking into such matters. “I personally would prefer to see women work the day shift,” the minister said. He pointed out that some of these women are mothers and have families to take care of so their presence would especially be needed in the home at nights. Minister Scott said he is very open to suggestions and would react kindly to any concerns or considerations the public would have about the matters mentioned.