Pilot hurt in Eteringbang plane crash

THE Guyana Civil Aviation Authority is investigating a plane crash which occurred at Eteringbang in Region Seven (Potaro/Siparuni) Tuesday morning.

The GCAA said in a statement that it has launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the crash of a single-engine CESSNA aircraft, bearing registration number 8R-GPR, shortly after take-off at the Eteringbang airstrip.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:00hrs on Tuesday and the pilot, Captain Dominic Waddell, sustained minor injuries following the incident. The aviation body said that preliminary reports indicate that the plane was on a shuttling mission from Eteringbang to Ekereku when the incident occurred. Other reports are that the plane came down shortly after take-off at the Guyana/ Venezuela border location.

Police Divisional Commander, Rabindradath Budhram, told the Guyana Chronicle that a police team was dispatched to the location soon after it received reports of the accident.

This is the second aircraft incident at Eteringbang in recent weeks. Two Tuesdays ago, Roraima Airways Chief Pilot , Collin Martin, perished when the airline’s Britten Norman Islander bearing registration 8R-GRA crashed while approaching for landing late that afternoon. No one else was on board.

The aircraft crashed in an area of thick vegetation while preparing to land. The pilot of another aircraft owned by Roraima , was flying in the area at the time of the incident and saw what happened.

The GCAA subsequently commenced an investigation into that accident. The body noted that a team was headed to the location on Tuesday to investigate the latest accident there.