Missing labourer found dead

THE body of 52-year-old Crabwood Creek resident, who reportedly disappeared during a fishing expedition on August 5, with a group of friends washed up on the Corentyne foreshore on Tuesday, Police said.

‘B’ Division Commander Paul Williams said detectives are awaiting a post mortem report on the body of Karamchand Parbhudyal, which is expected to be performed by the end of this week before they proceed with the investigation.

The body was discovered in the vicinity of Number 73/74 Village Foreshore. The discovery was made around 08:00hrs and was positively identified by his daughter, Tanuja Parbhudyal.

On Saturday August 5, the labourer in the company of three friends left for fishing trip at Calabash Creek Island in Corentyne River. However hours later he was reported missing by the said three friends. Nagawattie Parbhudyal explained that her husband left around 09:00hrs for his usual weekend ‘drink’ at a nearby shop but around 2:00pm on Saturday she was made to understand that he went fishing. “His friend and three others come tell me Dara been with them up the River and them nah find he back”.

She said the three men explained that they had left her husband a short distance away in waist high water and while they were taking their lines out and setting their hooks they rose up and looked back and did not see him. The three friends who were detained have since been released. A police source related the no marks of violence were visible on the body.