Handing over the baton!

President David Granger after walking his leg of the Queen’s Baton relay hands over to Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo during the Main Street, Georgetown exercise.

The Relay, which is a tradition that celebrates the diversity of the Commonwealth, carries a message from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II that calls for Commonwealth athletes to come together in peaceful and friendly competition.

The Relay started on Commonwealth Day on March 13, 2017 at the Buckingham Palace. It will travel a journey of 388 days across Commonwealth territories, covering a total of about 230,000 km, before arriving at the final destination in Gold Coast,

Australia, the host country for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

(Delano Williams photo)