Expansion works on north-eastern end of CJIA runway almost complete

EXPANSION works to the main runway of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) are moving apace.

The CJIA posted an aerial view of the works on social media several days ago and reports from the ground noted that works to the north-eastern end of the runway are almost complete ahead of schedule. The entire 710 metres of that extended section of the runway have been capped.

Such works include the capping of a turn pad which will allow jumbo jets to turn around after landing. Works to the south-western end are ongoing, with compaction progressing to meet the December 2017 deadline. That end of the runway is being extended by 810 metres.

In May this year, following a media tour, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI), the contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and the project consultants MM/CEMCO were optimistic that expansion works will be finished before the December deadline. At the time, the entire volume of works was 62% complete.

During a presentation, Permanent Secretary of the MPI, Geoffrey Vaughn, said the extension of the north-eastern end of the runway and the south-western end are 80 per cent and 60 per cent complete, respectively. At the moment, key facilities at the airport have been relocated. In June this year, the airport management closed the viewing gallery at the CJIA. That area is expected to be enveloped into the entire section of the terminal which will be transformed into the departure terminal.

By May this year, some US$79M was expended on the project. This translated to 57.2 per cent of the total US$138M contract sum. The project is expected to expand operations at the CJIA. It will cater for, among other things, the accommodation of Boeing747 aircraft. Already, several international carriers have expressed an interest in operating into the CJIA. Last weekend, Aruba Airlines conducted its inaugural flight into the CJIA. The company possesses two Airbus A320 twin-engine, 150-seat jet airliners in its fleet. The company plans to undertake a scheduled service between the CJIA and Aruba in the weeks ahead. The airline would be operating here with three flights weekly.