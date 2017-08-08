Wings Aviation aircraft crashes at Eteringbang

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority is investigating a plane crash which occurred at the Eteringbang in Region Seven (Potaro/Siparuni) Tuesday morning.

While reports are sketchy, the Guyana Chronicle understands that a Cessna 206 aircraft bearing registration 8R-GPR operated by Wings Aviation came down in the vicinity of the Eteringbang airstrip near the Guyana/Venezuela border around 11:15hrs today.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Dominic Waddell who was alone at the time.

Police Divisional Commander, Rabindradath Budhram confirmed the incident. He said a police team is headed to the location. This is the second aircraft incident at Eteringbang in recent weeks.

Two Tuesday ago , Roraima Airways chief Pilot , Collin Martin perished when the airline’s Britten Norman Islander bearing registration 8R-GRA crashed while approaching for landing late that afternoon. No one else was on board. The GCAA subsequently commenced investigations into that accident.