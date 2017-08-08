Speeding police constable kills pedestrian

–seriously injures others

THE Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at 17:30hrs on Sunday on the Mahaicony Public Road that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Dead is Winston Small, 51, of Lot 2 Catherine Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara. Investigations have revealed that Police Constable, Jarren Huntley, of Eldorado Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), was at the wheel of motorcar PWW 1614 when the accident occurred, and that at the time there were three other occupants.

Said investigations have revealed that Huntley was proceeding east along the northern carriageway, allegedly at a fast rate, when he swerved south to avoid an uneven patch on the road.

And in doing so, he lost control of the vehicle, which, after colliding with 13-year-old pedal cyclist Jaden Alleyne, of Calcutta, also in Mahaicony, swerved back north and careened into two pedestrians, one of whom was the deceased, and Lawrence Semple, 43, also of Catherine Village, before ending up in a yard.

Also injured in the mishap, besides the driver, were the three occupants of the vehicle, namely, Delroy Hutson, 35; Odari Reynolds, 23; and Fitzroy Goodridge, 23, all of Eldorado Village, WCB.

All of the injured were taken to the Mahaicony Hospital, where Small was pronounced dead on arrival; Hutson and Reynolds were treated and sent away;Goodridge was admitted for observation; and the 13-year-old, the driver, and the other pedestrian, Semple, were transferred to the Georgetown Hospital.