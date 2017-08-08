Queen’s Baton arrives in Guyana

The Queens Baton Relay commenced its Guyana Leg today with a parade through the streets of Georgetown on Tuesday morning. It was opened with President David Granger carrying the first section from State House on Main Street.

The President handed over to Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo followed then by the Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force , Brigadier Patrick West, Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry and British High Commissioner to Guyana , Greg Quinn.

After lunch on Tuesday, the baton then goes over to the Leonora Stadium where it will be greeted by members of the community, tassa drummers and a masquerade band.

On August 9th, the Baton travels to Kaieteur Falls. It then goes on to Surama and Annai where it will be greeted with sport and cultural presentations.

On Commonwealth Day, 13 March this year, the Gold Coast Queen’s Baton Relay was launched at Buckingham Palace, signaling the start of the Commonwealth Games which will be held in April 2018.

According to the Commonwealth Games Federation, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II , heralded the start of the relay by “placing her message to the Commonwealth and athletes “ into the distinctive loop-design Queen’s Baton which set-off on its journey around the world.