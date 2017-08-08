Nothing trickling down

…Region 10 contractors, leaders flay procurement system

…say gov’t spending not reaching residents

SEVERAL small contractors in Region 10 are complaining about what they described as the unfairness of the procurement process there.

In fact, many have chided the move by the regional administration, which they say is responsible for the awarding of contracts in the region mainly to contractors from outside of the region. The contractors contend that while government has said it will ensure that 20 per cent of all government contracts are awarded to small contractors, as is stipulated by law, this is not being done in Region 10.

Many have also alleged instances of corruption at the level of the Regional Administration and have called on Central Government to intervene, a claim which has been vehemently denied by Regional Chairman, Renis Morian. “We are not seeing the trickle down effects of the money being pumped into Region 10,” said one contractor who requested anonymity. The contractor who is fearful of victimisation said the situation is clearly one of friends and family benefiting.

Database of contractors

“There needs to be a fair system…they need to have a database with contractors and make an assessment based on performance…there are many competent contractors in the Region, but we are being by-passed and that is not fair.”

The contractor told the Guyana Chronicle that while many may want to blame central government for the sloth in economic activities, that blame needs to be placed at the feet of the regional administration. “A lot of things are not going too well…we hearing about the kind of money coming to the region from the government but we not seeing it…,” the contractor lamented. He said too that those tasked with the assessment of contracts within Region 10 are not at all competent for the job. “We need competent people that know the work…engineers or those with similar qualities and experience,” said the contractor of 15 years. He believes that Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, needs to intervene with a level of urgency. “The Minister needs to come, be involved and listen to the plight of the contractors,” while noting that some contractors may not have the financial strength to undertake some contracts, but if given the opportunity can receive financial backing.

“But people have ways and means of getting money,” he said noting that the pre-qualification system is heavily flawed. The frustrated contractor said that in many cases contractors are being pre-qualified for contracts they are not qualified for. “I have that very problem…I have my expertise in a particular area but I am being pre-qualified for areas I have limited knowledge…now that makes absolutely no sense…it seems these people don’t value tax payers’ money.”

Outside contractors

Another contractor contended that he is not so worried about the use of contractors from outside of the region but noted that the system must be fair. He argued that the regional administration must create avenues whereby local contractors have a chance to compete. “In all fairness, any contractor can bid for any contract across this country but…the system has to be fair…could you imagine contractors with bad records getting the work…that is not good,” the man declared.

He too refused to make public his name for fear of victimisation but made it clear that central government is not to be blamed. A third contractor who has some 20 years’ experience told the Guyana Chronicle he is “very much annoyed about the situation.” The man explained that there are external contractors who are awarded contracts and are charging the government or the Regional Administration for the sourcing of raw materials such as sand and laterite, which they are obtaining free of charge. “This is wrong! Absolutely wrong and this is the time central needs to get involved,” the frustrated contractor declared. “People are getting upset and we have worked hard to remove corruption, but clearly our efforts are in vain…we have two women who know nothing about tenders…the Regional Chairman sits on the Tender board and he shouldn’t be there…this is purely friends and family business,” the contractor continued.

The man told the Guyana Chronicle that those who have experience in the procurement process were removed from office and as such, the system is in “total confusion”. “It is not central government, it is the people that are placed to govern the Region…central government needs to fix this…” he declared adding that a motion was moved by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in June to have those displaced from their jobs reinstated.

MP aware of concerns

Meanwhile, when contacted on Monday, APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira, told the Guyana Chronicle that he is aware of the concerns raised by the contractors and is in total support of their contention. He made it clear, however, that all contractors are free to compete in the procurement process but noted the system should be fair. “I am saying our local contractors deserve the right to be afforded the opportunity. I am of the firm conviction that in order for us to give empowerment to the people… the locals who should benefit…to become economically empowered…I do believe we have the capability right in the Region to have the contracts completed in a satisfactory manner,” the MP opined.

He said in the past, external contractors have “failed with distinction” in not meeting their contractual requirements and pointed to roads deteriorating within five months after completion. Figueira noted that when contracts are awarded, residents of the region need to be more vigilant and demand value for money. “Should local contractors be awarded, then the local businessmen will benefit, the families will benefit and the community will benefit…and the trickledown effect would be felt.”

He continued, “I believe the primary responsibility of the administration in doing the work legally is to seek to empower the locals to be above board economically and I am in support of the local contractors.” Similarly, former head of the Region 10 Interim Management Committee, Orin Gordon told this publication recently that government should not be blamed for any shortfalls within Region 10. He said the APNU+AFC administration has delivered in providing the Region’s highest budget of approximately $3.5B in 2015.

Gordon said the unfortunate situation is that the “realization of that money given by the government was not felt within the community. I can’t blame the government, because I know they gave the highest budget ever…the regional budget is about $3.4B and the people did not see it being transformed.”

He contended that the regional administration is not being asked to bend the rules, but noted more can be done for local contractors. “Help the constituents so they feel a part,” he said while questioning, “How has the money been spent? What did it do for the people within the community and that is what is upsetting. The government has delivered…at the local level what did we do to assist the people in the community?”

He believes that the issuance of contracts to persons outside of the region defeats the purpose of regionalism. “The government has placed resources for the community to benefit– blame has to be put on those put to do the work on the community. I am disappointed with that part,” said Gordon who believes the Region is not getting value for money. “I know, I have been in the system…there should be a feedback system, people in community who filter info. How are you assessing the situation? How do you move forward? We have got to get serious– put blame where blame is due,” declared Gordon.

Little trickledown

Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland told the Guyana Chronicle in a recent interview that he agrees with the contention that there has been little trickledown effect. “I agree that despite government allocating more to the Region we have not been seeing much of that allocation being utilised in the township. I also agree that as much as possible, contracts allocated to the region should involve more local contractors as the current situation is that outside contractors get most of the jobs, bring their own workers and the locals are left with little or nothing.”

Holland was clear that he could not speak on the regional management, but noted if the municipality had a portion of the allocation, the mining town would have seen direct benefits. The municipality received a budget of $16M, which he deems as inadequate but noted that local contractors are utilised by the municipality. He noted that investors may be turned off by lack of development in the Region and it is the role of the regional administration to “get things going” so as to satisfy the agenda of central government. The Linden Mayor cautioned that emphasis must be placed on ascertaining why the benefits from central government are not being felt by the masses.

But the Region 10 Chairman told the Guyana Chronicle that local contractors are not being stifled. He explained that local contractors believed when they saw external contractors in Linden it is the maintenance contractors. “We are now getting out $80M of maintenance, which is buildings, patching of roads and so on; that is where the local contractors come in. Those works are now being rolled out…this is all the maintenance work…all the schools, government buildings, health posts,” said Morian.

The Regional Chairman said some 25 tenders have been issued while noting that many of the complaining contractors don’t tender. “They ask ‘if yuh get wuk’ but you don’t get work…you tender for it,” said Morian, adding that many of the local contractors are non-compliant with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

“One of the things that affecting people is that they feel it shouldn’t be tendered, it should be given to them. I am not corrupt, I am not involved in no corruption, I aint want nobody come and ask the chairman for contracts; I don’t deal with contracts,” declared the Regional Chairman who noted that there is no pre-qualification for maintenance works. Contractors are only required to pre-qualify for road work.