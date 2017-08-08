Guyanese man found clinging to bamboo in Suriname waters

LOCAL investigators are currently making checks to ascertain whether a Guyanese national found clinging to a bamboo stick in Surinamese waters may be one of the prison escapees who broke out the Camp Street Prison back in July.

Surinamese newspaper, Starnieuws reported Friday that maritime ranks in that neighbouring country had apprehended a Guyanese male trying to make his way into the Dutch speaking nation illegally. The report stated that Nickerie Maritime Police had found the man in the vicinity of Parrot Island in the Corantin/Corentyne River Thursday, between six and seven o’clock in the evening, before making contact with local law enforcement agents to make the connection.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that contact was made with Guyanese police and the necessary action has been taken. Information from the Springlands Police Station is that notice was given by their Surinamese counterparts and a collaborative effort is being made to ascertain the identity of the individual. “We are aware of the matter and ranks have been dispatched,” a senior rank at the police station stated. The Surinamese newspaper related that the suspect had tried to make the crossing into Suriname on a bamboo stick no longer than five meters. They said that, “The man just laid on the bamboo stick and used his slippers as a pagaai (paddle).”

The newspaper said that Surinamese ranks believed that the man was one of the criminals who escaped from the Guyanese prison, but initial contact with local police have proven not to be the case. Crime Chief Wendell Blandum told the Guyana Chronicle that he was not informed about the incident. He said that Guyana has a good relationship with its Surinamese counterparts and whatever necessary information or development brought to the fore will be related to the public. It was mentioned further that Surinamese police and local enforcers will be checking to see whether the man is found within the Guyanese criminal database.