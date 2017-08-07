Zero tolerance for domestic, sexual violence

— First Lady Sandra Granger urges

FIRST Lady Sandra Granger on Saturday issued a call for zero tolerance for domestic violence and all forms of sexual violence.

The first lady was at the time addressing the closing ceremony and exhibition for the Comprehensive Empowerment Programme for teenage mothers, other women and community leaders of Yarowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Nineteen participants graduated from the six-month programme, which was organised by the Women Across Differences (WAD) and sponsored by the Social Protection Ministry.

The first lady, who is also the patron of WAD, said in addition to educating the graduates about family planning and entrepreneurship, the programme also aimed to help women to recognise their value and to give them the self-confidence to stand up to abuse in all of its forms.

“My own dear hope is that we can achieve zero tolerance for domestic violence. I dream, too, of a country where we will have zero tolerance for the violations of incest, rape and human trafficking and that these crimes are met with the full force of the law [as] all Guyanese must have the opportunity to participate in the growth and development of their communities, their regions and their country. They must also be reasonably happy as they go about their daily lives in their communities and in their work places,” she said.

The first lady also commended the graduates on the creativity and quality of their craftwork, which was displayed in the Yarowkabra Community Centre.

“I’m particularly pleased to see the exhibition of your skills and talents and to celebrate with you the completion of a programme, which has focused on enhancing your life skills and building your self-esteem and self-confidence…. This knowledge is timely and will, I am sure, help, you, the beneficiaries to make informed decisions for your future and your future happiness,” she said.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Dawn Hastings-Williams, who represented Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally at the closing ceremony, expressed similar sentiments.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

She told the graduates that they have the power to make a difference in their own lives and in their community and urged them to become agents of positive change.

“As a leader, [you] ought to be a positive influence. You may not class or see yourself as a leader. Whether you’re the leader of a team, a family, I do believe that you can be a positive force in all types of situations,” she said.

Meanwhile, WAD Coordinator, Clonel Samuels-Boston, who provided an overview of the programme, said that it was modelled on her organisation’s Comprehensive Empowerment Programme.

This programme sought to reduce unplanned pregnancy among adolescent mothers and enhancing their life skills and competencies after a needs assessment conducted in November 2016 revealed several economic and social issues plaguing the community, including teenage pregnancy.

The programme started in February 2017 and featured a packed syllabus, which included training in subjects such as personal development/skills for life, sexual and reproductive health, including HIV prevention and family planning, entrepreneurial/income earning, gender-based violence, anger management and conflict resolution.

“The evaluation and feedback revealed that most of the participants have learnt a lot and they were able to share their experiences. The beneficiaries pointed out that they can better relate with their families and now have stronger relationships…. We felt that giving people the correct information is pivotal for their personal development and that knowledge is indeed power. It can transform an individual,” she said.

EMPOWERMENT

Additionally, Chairman of the Adoption Board, James Bond said he was pleased that the programme included entrepreneurial training and is geared at empowering the participants.

“You can empower yourself through education or through business. If you earn, you can empower yourself, you can feed yourself, you can clothe yourself, you can take care of yourself. If you educate yourself, you can do the same thing… it is unique that a programme captures all of that,” he said.

Bond then challenged the community members to co-operate with each other, noting that sustainability of any initiative can only be achieved if there is community buy-in.

Several of the graduates extended gratitude to the first lady for supporting the programme and asked her to continue to reach out the community as there are many early-school leavers, who can benefit from the programmes that she spearheads.

Graduate, Nikita Gill said the programme has boosted her self-confidence immensely.

“Since I joined, this group taught me to love myself… I can now stand and [fight my] battles without tears,” she said.

Another graduate, Gladwyn Fordyce, shared similar views and pledged to use the knowledge that he has gained to enhance the lives of those in his community.

“We are going to mould this group, so that the WAD training would continue in Yarowkabra,” he said. Another beneficiary, Tessa Waterton, also committed to sharing her newly-acquired knowledge and skills with the members of her community, particularly young women, and those further afield.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Social Protection Ministry, Mohan Ramrattan; District Community Development Officer for Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four), Derrick Boyce; community leaders, including Corinne Wilson, Nurse Debra Henry and others also attended the closing ceremony. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)