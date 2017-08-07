Who spent Alwin Edwards gratuity?

Dear Editor

COULD the Audit Office of Guyana and Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, explain what happened to Alwin Edwards gratuity after the 2006 Regional and General Election? Edwards was GECOM Logistics Manager but was appointed Returning Officer for Region Four. Was his advance for the 2006 Elections fully cleared? After the 2006 Elections results were declared, Edwards disappeared from GECOM’s radar, leaving behind an outstanding advance of over forty-three million dollars. He also never collected his gratuity of over $800,000 from GECOM’s accounts department. Could the then Accounting Officer, Gocool Boodoo, and the Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, explain why a forensic audit was not conducted into the Alwin Edwards’ outstanding advance and the disappearance of his gratuity. Was it a tit for tat? Was Edwards honest in his declaration of Region Four results?

It is impossible that state auditors failed to discover those transactions during their 2007 audit of GECOM accounts after the 2006 Regional and General Elections. Edwards died just before the 2015 Regional and General Elections. Former Georgia President and former Soviet Union Foreign Minister, Eduard Shevardnadze, would have been very proud of Glen Lall and the Kaieteur News for rivalling his TASS News Agency. Mr. Glen Lall and Kaieteur News are trying their utmost to tarnish the distinguish reputation of GECOM’s present CEO, Keith Lowenfield.

Let’s leave you with a famous quote from that movie Telefon “The woods are dark, lonely and deep and you have miles to go before you slip.” Yes, Mr. Sharma, according to your oath of office you still have miles to go, do not be dictated by freedom house.

Former GECOM employee