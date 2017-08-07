Remanded for E-Networks robbery

A 27-YEAR-OLD South Ruimveldt resident was on Monday remanded to prison on nine counts of robbery in relation to the recent armed invasion at E-Networks’ Cornelia Ida store.

Orandy Gordon of Nutmeg Street, Festival City, South Ruimveldt appeared before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to prison until August 23 after denying the armed robbery charges.

According to reports, on August 3 two gunmen entered the Cornelia Ida store and robbed two cashiers and seven customers of their valuables after which they fled the scene in a motorcar.

The bandits, before relieving the victims of their belongings, ordered them to lie on the floor and then bound their hands with plastic straps.