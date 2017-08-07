Officer accused of ‘cussing out’ junior rank

THE trial of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Frank Thompson, who is accused of verbally assaulting Police Constable, LeAndre Gillis, commenced on Monday before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore with the victim being called to the witness stand.

The indictment is that on February 22 at Broad Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, ASP Thompson used abusive language towards Gillis.

In court, while on the witness stand, Gillis explained that he felt “abused and threatened” when he was assaulted by his superior when led in court by Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Bess.

The witness further disclosed that he was threatened by ASP Thompson with an iron bar at the compound of the Brickdam Police Station.

The matter is adjourned until August 15 for the witness to be cross-examined by Thompson’s attorney, Dexter Todd.

According to reports, on the day in question, Constable Gillis was on patrol duties at Broad Street, Charlestown, when he was stopped by Hemchand Budhai, who reported to him that ASP. Thompson’s vehicle had crashed into his vehicle which at the time had occupants.

Constable Gillis then accompanied Budhai to the scene.

It is alleged that ASP. Thompson upon seeing Budhai approaching him started to use a series of indecent expressions towards him,and threatened to kill him and the other occupants in the vehicle. The court further heard that after Constable Gillis told Thompson of the allegation made by Budhai, Thompson then asked the junior rank, “what the (expletive) you gon’ do about it?”

According to the Police reports, when being questioned by the junior rank with regard to the accident, the senior rank apparently became abusive toward Budhai and the constable.

The ASP, who was subsequently requested by the junior rank to drive to the nearest police station, turned to the junior rank, who then found himself at the end of the ASP’s verbal onslaught. “You know me? Eh? Find out ‘bout me. If me had it me way, you won’t be a (expletive) recruit…Find out ‘bout me. Call ‘A’ Division. I would murder you (expletive) on the ground hey,” he allegedly exclaimed.

In a video of the episode that was circulated on social media, the junior rank was heard pleading with the senior rank to desist from such actions. He, however, continued.

Thompson was also charged with making use of threatening language towards Hemchand Budhai but that matter was recently dismissed.