Mangru, Millington lead Guyana female U-19s to first title

AN excellent all-round effort from Mandy Mangru, together with a decisive bowling spell from Plaffiana Millington, led Guyana to a seven-wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago in the final of Cricket West Indies Regional Female Under-19 tournament at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Sunday.

Guyana won on the Duckworth/Lewis method, and were deserved winners after they played unbeaten throughout the tournament to finish on ten points.

Mangru took two wickets for eight runs in four overs to help limit TT to 94-9 in 20 overs. Plaffiana Millington was the chief destroyer, grabbing 4-17 in four overs. Reniece Boyce top-scored for TT with 33, while Renelle Dookie pitched in with 22.

Boyce struck five fours in a 40-ball knock, while Dookie faced 20 balls and struck four fours. Chasing a revised target of 86 in 18 overs because of rain, Guyana posted 86-3 in 17.2 overs with Mangru scoring 34.

Mangru, who cracked six fours in a 36-ball knock, was ably supported by Shabika Gajnabi, who contributed an unbeaten 20. Gajnabi faced 36 deliveries and hit one four. April Ramoutar was the only wicket-taker for TT, taking 3-17 in four overs.

Earlier in the day, the preliminary round was completed with two matches. At Gilbert Park in Couva, Windward Islands defeated Barbados by 10 wickets. Batting first Barbados scored 52-9, before the Windward Islands raced to 53 without loss in 7.5 overs.

Guyana got past TT by three wickets at the National Cricket Centre in Couva. TT posted 92-9, before Guyana got to the target of 93-7 in 19.4 overs.

The win is Guyana’s first Regional title at this level.

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in a release congratulated the squad, and expressed confidence that our women’s cricket is on the move to match their male counterparts.