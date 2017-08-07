I support the Amendments to the Broadcast law

Dear Editor,

I HAVE been paying keen attention to the debates in the National Assembly concerning the amendments to the Broadcast Law and found it extremely difficult to comprehend the position of the opposition.

All of the opposition members centred their presentation around the phrases – Stifling Freedom of Speech, Stifling Freedom of Expression and Stifling Press Freedom. The Broadcast Amendment Bill in my humble view seeks to create a level playing field and also allows for the distribution of much-needed information to the Guyanese people. Media houses will now be mandated to disseminate important and factual data to the public without inciting racism, hatred and generally political one-sidedness.

The hypocrisy of the opposition was quite glaring to the ‘naked eyes’ since it was them when in government disturbed Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Expression and Press Freedom. I am absolutely certain that my Guyanese brothers and sisters remembered clearly when CNS Channel 6 was shut down. Chandra Narine Sharma has always and continues to be the voice of the poor and vulnerable. This man showed the upper echelons of society places and people that one would have thought never existed in Guyana, but rather than to use the good offices which the PPP held for 23 years to