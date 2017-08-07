Cultural icon Hector Stoute passes on

FORMER City Councillor and entertainer, Hector Stoute, passed away Sunday morning at the age of 80, his relatives have confirmed.

His son, Mondale Smith, in a facebook statement said he had just seen his father when minutes later he received a phone call that he had died.

A retired army officer/ entertainer/ councillor et al, Stoute called “Briga Bobby,” WO 1088 was the husband of U.S.- based Lovern Stoute, whom he married 17 years ago.

He was married prior. The former army officer fathered many children including Destiny, Glendon, Hector Stoute Jnr, Anastasia, Shane, Evelyn Stephens, Heather, Mondale Smith, and Younette Backer, among others.

Stoute is the son of the late Herby Joseph of Bartica. Smith said his father had suffered a stroke in 2014 and was still recovering. Stoute was found unresponsive by his youngest daughter at his lot QQ Bent Street residence.

“He had complained of feeling cold with bouts of pains in the region of his back and I gave him a back massage then he fell asleep. He had told me that he wanted us to go to church today [Sunday]. He said he would be much happier after we go to church and we laughed it off. I last checked on him around 3 am and covered his feet and all was well. This morning at about 8 I checked on him and found him motionless and cold,” Smith quoted his sister as saying.

During his youthful days, the former army officer had promoted and hosted shows such as “Oldies are Goldies” and “In search of a Star” among others. He was a singer who also toured the Caribbean and as far as England. He had served as Director of Culture in the PNC administration and office manager of Evening News.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.