Cop charged with discharging service rifle

A 29-YEAR-OLD Police Constable attached to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) was on Monday charged for discharging his service rifle at a man who allegedly attempted to attack him with a weapon.

James Bowman of Mocha, Burnham Boulevard, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was released on self-bail after denying the charge when it was read to him by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Particulars of the charge alleged that the constable on June 25, 2017 at Omai Landing, discharged a loaded firearm at Glenn McCardy with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him.

Police Prosecutor, Arwin Moore, disclosed to the court that McCardy is currently on remand after recently being charged with drug trafficking.

According to the prosecutor, on June 25 at Omai Landing, Constable Bowman observed McCardy with a haversack acting in a suspicious manner.

However, when the constable demanded to search the haversack, McCardy allegedly pulled out a chopper and advanced to the officer.

Bowman, who was armed with his service rifle, discharged a round at McCardy, hitting him in his abdomen. The haversack was searched and 320 grams of cannabis were found. Also the chopper was recovered at the scene.

The prosecution made no objection to bail and the officer was placed on his own recognisance. The matter was transferred to the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court for October 17.