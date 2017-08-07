Bunbury to bring in investors for Fruta Conquerors

… Taking the club to Portugal for pre-season training a possibility

ALEX Bunbury, president of Fruta Conquerors football club, told Chronicle Sport that he’s actively working on bringing some investors for one of the country’s most storied teams, in his effort to totally transform the way players are treated and compensated in Guyana.

The Canadian football hall-of-fame inductee in a recent interview said, “I plan on investing a lot with Fruta Conquerors but, I also understand that I can’t do this alone.”

Bunbury, who took over the club last year, also told this publication that “the team has worked hard and it’s also my way of rewarding them and paving the way for how footballers should be treated in Guyana”.

“I’ve actually spoken to two people who are very interested and I’ll be better able to share that later on when we get some more work done. But this is just what I promised the guys when I took up the role of becoming president. I believe in the club and what it stands for,” Bunbury said.

He added “the more investors we have at Fruta Conquerors, the better we will be able to have the kind of salaries that’s needed in Guyana to really drive and develop the sport and honour these players.”

Meanwhile, Bunbury pointed out that his aim is for the club to have pre-season training ahead of next season’s Guyana Football Federation (GFF) STAG Elite League in Portugal, since it will give them a competitive edge over their local counterparts.

Bunbury spent the majority of his professional career in Portugal, playing for Club Sport Marítimo in the country’s Primeira Liga.

The Plaisance native is still one of the most popular figures at the club where he holds the record as their all-time leading goalscorer.

“There’s a lot to be done with the club and it’s not out of the realm for us to go to Portugal for pre-season this year, so I’m working on that. Big things are in store for the club this year, I could tell you that much,” said an exciting Bunbury.

Fruta Conquerors finished second behind the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and will also feature in next year’s Caribbean Club Championship as Guyana’s representative.