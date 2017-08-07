Better Hope man beheaded

THE headless body of 51-year-old Randolph Seenauth called “Goatie” was found in his house at 125 South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara on Sunday morning.

According to police, the man was allegedly beheaded by his reputed 25-year-old nephew who shares the house with him.

Neighbours of the deceased told Guyana Chronicle that they heard a loud commotion coming from the house at around 04:30h this morning and alerted the police who responded and made the discovery.

The body and the head were reportedly found in separate parts of the house.

This publication was told that Seenauth, who usually does odd jobs, was an alcoholic who would spend his days drinking at a rum shop in the village.

According to residents, he lived there for over two decades with his sister and her children. His sibling however moved a few months ago.

Many of Seenauth’s neighbours were unaware that his reputed nephew lived there with him, because many days they would see him entering his house alone.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) nonetheless confirmed that the prime suspect turned himself in and is assisting with investigations.