US$1.4M cleared for fire rescue boat

A multi-purpose fire rescue boat for the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) under the Public Security Ministry will be purchased at a cost of US$1.4M.

This was disclosed by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon during his post-cabinet press conference Friday at Ministry of the Presidency.

Harmon said the contract was awarded to Angloco Limited. The company is an established and reputable British company which manufactures firefighting and rescue vehicles.

“It should be noted that the last fire boat that we had here in Guyana–the Forbes B –was put out of service in 1978 after the destruction by fire of the Guyana Rice Board wharf that was suspected to be an act of arson,” Harmon reflected. “Since then there has been several unsuccessful attempts to acquire a new vessel.”

He noted that the port of Georgetown for 10 miles inland from the mouth of the Demerara River is the centre of commercial activities. Operations in this area, he said, includes the storage of petroleum products, import and export of food and industrial supplies all of which are vulnerable to the ravages of fire.

Adding that the acquisition of the vessel will fulfill a pressing need, Harmon said the vessel is also designed to support shore-based firefighting by the delivery of large volumes of water for considerable distances inland.

“The vessel is also designed to carry out search and rescue missions and marine medical evacuation in our rivers and along the coastline,” Harmon said.

Angloco Ltd designs, manufactures and supplies fire-fighting and rescue vehicles and equipment. It has customers in over 50 countries world-wide, supported by comprehensive after-sales service and spare parts back-up.

Further under the Ministry of Public Security, Harmon said, there will be $189M in procurement of new and reconditioned vehicles, motorcycles, ATVs, flashlights with sirens for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Customs Anti- Narcotics Unit (CANU).