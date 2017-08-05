Unruly prisoner shot dead

A MURDER accused who was involved in a fight with other inmates at Timehri Prison was shot in the abdomen and later pronounced dead at the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital Friday afternoon.

Acting Prisons Director, Gladwin Samuels, confirmed to the Guyana Chronicle that dead is Winston Hinds, 26, of Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden.

The Guyana Prison Service in a release said the circumstances, as reported to the Prisons Director by Timehri Prison officials, are that several prisoners were involved in a serious physical altercation and assault in which they were using improvised weapons.

Prison officers attempted to restore order by breaking up the violent fracas and during this process, Hinds fled into the prison yard in an apparent bid to escape.

“Clear and repeated orders were issued for Hinds to desist but he refused in every instance and continued running. Prison officers were left with no option than to curtail his escape bid. This necessitated the use of live rounds as a last resort after every other option had failed,” the statement said.

It added: “Hinds was struck on the body by a single round and was immediately taken to the East Bank Demerara Hospital Complex at Diamond, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His next of kin was immediately informed and the police are conducting an investigation.”

The Guyana Prison Service said it deeply regrets the loss of Hinds’ life and extended deepest condolences to his family, relatives and friends.

“The GPS will also reiterate its internal calls to all prisoners to conduct themselves responsibly, to resist any temptation to escape from lawful custody, to obey the instructions of prison officers at all times and to serve their sentences as mandated by the courts until such time as they are eligible for release,” the release concluded.

Hinds was charged with the murder of Richard Remington between February 9 and February 12, 2015, at Cholmondeley Hill, Wismar.

Owen Belfield, 27, of Lot 59 Victory Valley, Linden and prison escapee Stafrei Hopkinson Alexander were also charged with Hinds for the murder.

The decomposing remains of Remington were found in a clump of bushes along a track in the vicinity of Matthews Lane in the Christianburg/Cholmondeley Hill area on February 12, 2015. He had been shot three times, including once to the head.

Alexander called “Mad Dawg” was recently recaptured in Topoo, Albion, East Berbice, Corentyne, in an un-fenced yard.