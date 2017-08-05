GDF discovers illegal airstrip in the Rupununi

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) patrol on a reconnaissance mission Saturday morning discovered what appears to be an Illegal airstrip.

Reports are that the illegal runway was found by the ranks five miles west of Santa Fe in the North Rupununi.

The GDF on its Facebook page noted that a patrol reported that the road in the area (trail) appeared to have been converted for use by an aircraft. Additionally, the army said that there were twelve abandoned camps , several dug out trenches, one chainsaw and aviation fuel among other items were discovered.

The army said that the alleged find represents the challenges faced by the security Forces in the Hinterland as over the past few years several illegal aircrafts were seizes by the state.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.

In September last year, a plane which originated from Columbia and which was being used to transport drugs was discovered near the village of Yupukari in Region Nine, Upper Essequibo-Upper Takutu .

Reports had also indicated that the area where the aircraft was found was under the radar for the illegal drug-trafficking trade.

There were also reports that the abandoned aircraft had previously been sighted circling

the area on numerous occasions in the past. The plane, bearing registration number N767Z, was first brought to the attention of officials on September 13 , 2016 by a resident of the area.

The following day, a joint army and police team, inclusive of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), was dispatched to the location to conduct a full investigation and it was later revealed by Minister of State Joseph Harmon that the United States registration was bogus, since there is another active aircraft in the U.S. with the same registration number.

A Commission of Inquiry (COI) was subsequently conducted by Retired Brigadier Edward Collins to ascertain how the aircraft got to Guyana, whether communication between the relevant security agencies was effective and whether the intelligence system should be reviewed.