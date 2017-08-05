Cevon’s porter jailed for smuggling contraband into prison

A 25-year-old driver attached to the Cevon’s Waste Management Disposal was on Friday sentenced to six years jail for smuggling almost two pounds of cannabis into the Lusignan Prison.

Akeem John of Middle Walk, Buxton appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of drug trafficking.

Particulars of the two charges read that on August 3 at Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD), he had 865.5 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. It is further alleged that on the same date and location he had 24 grams cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Two other employees of the waste disposal company were also arrested during the drug bust, however, in court, John said someone had paid him to carry in the drugs into the prison and that his other colleagues were innocent

The Magistrate sentenced John to three years imprisonment and $30,000 fine on each charge. The sentencing will run concurrently. More similar charges are expected to be laid against John on Monday and is currently awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

According to reports, on Thursday, August 3 about 10:45hrs, law enforcement officers acting on information conducted a search on a vehicle, GWW 733 owned by the waste disposal service shortly before it entered the “Old Compound” of the Lusignan Prison. During the search, ranks found a haversack containing in excess of 860 grams of cannabis and two cartons of cigarettes. And, additional 24 grams of cannabis was found on the driver of the said vehicle.