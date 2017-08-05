AG holds talks with Bar Association

THE Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Honourable Basil Williams S.C. M.P, recently met with the executives of the Guyana Bar Association during which they discussed a number of issues, including the need for supervisory authority of attorneys under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism regime.

Among those at the meeting were: President of the Guyana Bar, Mr Kamal Ramkarran; Secretary, Ms Pauline Chase, and other members of the executives. Among the things discussed at the meeting were continuing legal education for attorneys in Guyana, the need for a supervisory authority of Attorneys at Law under the AMLCFT regime, the implementation of a system of transcription in the law courts and the need for a unified Bar. Both the Attorney General and the Bar Council agreed that the meeting was very productive.

According to a release by the AG Chambers, top on the agenda for both sides was the urgent need for all courts to be outfitted with voice verbatim transcription systems. The Attorney General indicated that in a modern society these systems are important for use in every court. “It allows the speedy conclusion of cases and provides for transparency in the courtroom by allowing lawyers to have verbatim reports during trials.”

In a discussion on the structure of the Bar it was noted that the Bar would be an ideal body to assist with facilitating professional development for attorneys, as well as function as a mechanism that can regulate disciplinary and accounting regimes.

However, it was noted that before any system is implemented there must be consultations held with the entire Bar so as to ensure that adequate representation is made for all attorneys- at-law. This consultation will also consider the utility of the model legislation drafted by the Regional Project Director of the IMPACT Justice project, Professor Velma Newton. The model legislation is a gender-sensitive model Legal Profession Act, which contains a revised Code of Ethics, disciplinary and accounting procedures and provisions for continuing legal professional development.

There was also discussion on the need for a supervisory body under the AMLCF regime as a requirement for the Fourth Round Mutual evaluation. The parties have agreed to a sensitisation meeting for attorneys-at-law under the AMLCFT regime. The Attorney General and the Bar Council expressed a desire to continue to have regular engagements.