Tax refunds cheques to be mailed

THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Thursday announced that it is in the process of processing refunds for individual taxpayers for the period 2010 to 2017.

In a statement to the media, the authority said the move is in keeping with the law and its promise earlier this year to reduce the refund backlog allowing employees and other individual taxpayers who have tax refunds pending for a number of years to receive their refunds within 2017.

“Based on past experiences with issuing refunds via registered post, taxpayers – business persons and employees/ individuals alike – are advised to inform the Revenue Authority of any change to their business and or individual (home) addresses,” the GRA said.

Failure to do so may result in the likelihood of mail going to incorrect addresses and/or being returned to GRA.

“The GRA wishes to assure taxpayers that updating their contact information will come at no cost,” the statement added.

Persons desirous of further information on tax refund cheques can contact the GRA’s Finance Division on 227-6060, 227-8222 extensions: 4504 or 4508.