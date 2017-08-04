Rogers, McKoy benefit receive Government support

… Athletes to depart for Monroe College on August 18

DIRECTOR of Sport Christopher Jones yesterday committed G$230 000 annually over the next four years to Onessha Rogers and Claudrice McKoy as the duo embark on a full scholarship to Monroe College.

The athletes, prior to accepting the scholarship to the Bronx-based College were recipients of a full scholarship to the University of Guyana; a reward for their outstanding showing at this year’s CARIFTA Games.

Jones stated today that the aforementioned sum is the equivalent to the UG Scholarship offered by the Government of Guyana and will now be used to help offset expenses while they are in the U.S.

At a simple but significant event at the National Sports Commission’s (NSC) Homestretch Avenue office, the athletes signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that stipulates, “If for some reason they fail to complete their studies at Monroe College, the payments will cease and if they continue at the University of Guyana, the payment will continue”.

Rogers, the former Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (Multi) student who will major in Criminal Justice while at Monroe College, thanked the NSC and by extension the Government of Guyana for the financial support.

“I’m very excited to have this opportunity to further my studies and I pledge my best to make Guyana and my family proud,” said the sprinter.