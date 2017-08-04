Rodrigues memorial 50-mile cycle road race set for tomorrow

CYCLING action returns to the West Demerara Region tomorrow when cycle coach and organiser Hassan Mohamed stages the 13th Annual Regan Rodrigues memorial 50-mile cycle road race, which wheels off from 08:00hrs.

Defending champion Raul Leal of Team Evolution, who won the race last year in one hour 27 minutes 02.98 seconds will be looking to make a successful defence of the title. However, last year’s event was a 35-mile one as the West Coast Demerara carriageway was under repairs resulting in the race being cut short.

Repairs to the roadway has been completed and this year’s event, which gets underway from outside the Wales Police Station, West Bank Demerara, will see the participants pedal to Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo before turning back to finish at Schoonord, near the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

The first six overall finishers will be rewarded with cash prizes and trophies, while the top three finishers in the junior, veteran, mountain bikes and female categories will also be rewarded with cash prizes and trophies.

There will be eight prime prizes up for grabs.

The event, which is being sponsored by Ricks and Sari Agro Industries Limited, is a memorial event for the former president of the Guyana Cycle Federation as well as the Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club.

Rodrigues, who died in 2004 was also a champion motor racer who represented Guyana with distinction throughout the Caribbean Region.

Christopher Cornelius is the defending junior champion, while EIan Jackson is the defending veteran champion and Shawn Boodhram the defending mountain bike champion.