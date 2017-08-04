Present perfect, future promising for exciting Yadram

… The young lad from Enterprise seems destined for great things

GUYANA has always been a country overflowing with batting riches, and that trend doesn’t seem likely to stop any time soon.

Roy Fredericks, Rohan Kanhai, Alvin Kallicharran, Clive Lloyd, Basil Butcher, Carl Hooper, Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, just to name a few icons of Guyana and West Indies cricket and continuing Guyana’s prized tradition of producing skilled willow-wielders, is the 17-year-old Bhaskar Yadram.

Yadram is a promising young talent, who has made his mark as one of the most promising young players in the region, and who could be making huge waves in the coming future.

From humble beginnings in the country area of Enterprise on the East Coast Demerara, the promising youngster was born on September 18, 1999 to Semangal and Shameeza Yadram.

He has two siblings (Kamesh and Kavita) who have both represented Guyana at different levels of the game, making the Yadram family a cricket clique.

However, it is Bhaskar Yadram who continues to uphold the name of the Yadram family, not only in the local cricketing fraternity, but regionally and internationally.

Just recently, the tall right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer, who can also bowl off-spin and keep wicket, showed immense promise of becoming a future star by copping the man-of-the-series awards on his recent tour to South Africa and Zimbabwe, with the West Indies Under-19 team.

His performance was instrumental in West Indies Under-19s winning both tournaments. They beat South Africa Under-19s 3-2 before recording a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe.

Yadram was West Indies leading run-scorer with 205 runs in five innings at an average of 41 and strike rate of 72.69 against South Africa. He made two fifties with a high of 81.

He was also effective with the ball, claiming five wickets at an average of 22.60. He finished with an economy rate of 3.89 and a best of 3-37.

The dashing right-handed opening batsman, who also bats in the middle order had a great time against Zimbabwe, where he amassed 175 runs in three innings. He also picked up two wickets.

Guyana’s cricket has seen the rise of many young players in recent times, and the next few years could see a whole new generation of players making a claim for a spot in the national side.

The young Yadram is definitely one of them, and judging from his recent performances he has shown all the right signs so far with his all-round performance, and his rapid consistency has been very promising.

He has shown that he is not a flash-in-the-pan kind of a player, and certainly looks determined to make it to the next level.

His recent performances were an epitome of determination and maturity, and made the whole cricketing fraternity sit up and take notice of his considerable abilities.

One such person is chairman of the senior selection panel, Rayon Griffith, who acknowledged that Yadram has always displayed a sense of awareness, adding that he is a good enough player, with a bright future ahead.

“Personally I know he has talent. Since his involvement in the franchise cricket, he has developed into a quality batsman, so definitely the future looks good for him,” Griffith pointed out during an exclusive interview.

Further in an invited comment, Yadram pointed out that he is happy with his performances since he entered the Windies youth team with a lot of hype and expectations on his shoulders.

He further revealed that self-belief was his main motivation, something he will continue to adopt as he aims for the maroon colours.

His father Semangal Yadram was somewhat speechless when contacted for a comment, but eventually said he is proud of Bhaskar, the ‘baby’ of the family.

Yadram and Joshua Persaud were the Guyanese on tour, and are both expected to join the Guyana Under-19 team in the regional tournament currently being played in St Kitts.