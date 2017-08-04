Police destroy cannabis cultivation

THE police destroyed approximately three acres of cultivated cannabis and a camp at Suribana, Essequibo River, on Wednesday.

A 20-year-old male of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, who was caught tending to the prohibited plants is in custody pending a charge.

Police said there were about 4,000 plants measuring from one foot to four feet and several nurseries with over 5,000 seedlings, on the plot of land. The entire cultivation was set alight.