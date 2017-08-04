NECC supports GCB elections

THE executives and members of the North Essequibo Cricket Committee (NECC), which is a constituent member of the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB), during a release expressed its unconditional support for the holding of elections for the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

With the passage cleared for same to be held, the Committee looks forward for a transparent and democratic process to begin in keeping with the Cricket Administration Bill (CAB), which was passed in Parliament to administer cricket in Guyana.

The release further stated its support for the critical role of the Ombudsman whose important task will be to verify the legitimacy of participating constituents as well as presiding over the elections of the three County Boards prior to the convening of elections of the GCB.

The NECC believed that the holding of elections is the logical move towards restoring stability and credibility to the GCB, and the national sport.

The release further stated that the NECC has appealed to all stakeholders including the Government of Guyana to bring an end to the undemocratic pillar to which the GCB existed for over four years and which would have institutionally, practically and emotionally affected the sport, players, fans and the people of Guyana, according to the release.