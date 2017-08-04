Miner killed by falling tree

A MINER was on Monday struck and killed by a tree at Takatu on the left bank of the Puruni River. The deceased, identified as 22-year-old Deon Baptiste, worked as a “Marack Man” on a land dredge and hails from Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD).

According to reports, the incident occurred around 14:00hrs and another miner, Ralph Garraway of Charity, Essequibo, was also injured by the falling tree.

A statement from the Natural Resources Ministry on Thursday said reports indicate that the miners were conducting hydraulic mining in a swampy area at the time of the accident.

“They were operating in a mine pit prepared only two days by the excavator operator. The accident occurred due to inadequate tree clearance around the mine pit,” the statement added.

Additionally, the tree carried an approximate height of 10 to 15 feet and was said to be leaning in the direction of the mining pit. It reportedly fell after a strong breeze passed.

“It has been determined that the falling tree hit the two men, likely causing the death and injury,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the ministry has indicated that it has launched an investigation into the accident which resulted in the death and injury of the miners and noted that the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has issued a Cease Work Order to manager of the mine, Michael Kissoon.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources joins with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission to extend condolences to the young man’s family and uses this opportunity to recognise that though success has been achieved with curtailing mines-pit collapses and consequential accidents, the need for greater vigilance and adherence to mining and safety regulations and practices remains very high,” the statement added.