LABA Open League basketball bounces off tonight

By Joe Chapman

THE Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA), in collaboration with the Mackenzie Sports Club, will this evening begin the Open League basketball championship with a double-header at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.

The top-rated clubs affiliated to the LABA will be in action with the first game at 18:30hrs between number three-ranked Victory Valley Royals and fourth seeds Amelia’s Ward Jets. The night cap features the number one-ranked and Linden champions Retrieve Raiders against second-rated Half Mile Bulls at 20:30hrs.

In the senior championship, seven clubs will participate in a round-robin format before the top four teams advance to the semifinals.

The Mackenzie Sports Club was approached for assistance and through a negotiated sponsorship the tournament was made possible, according to president of LABA Lawrence Simon.

Simon said the step taken by the MSC to collaborate with LABA has allowed his association the chance to have this championship at a time when sponsorship has been a challenge.

He said the MSC must be commended, as he anticipates more support from corporate Guyana to promote basketball in Linden.

The tournament will be played initially on Saturdays and Wednesdays, but will see matches next Friday due to the Boyce and Jefford Athletics Classic, being held next Saturday.

Next Wednesday two more matches are scheduled, with Block 22 Flames taking on Christianburg Pistons in the first game, and the second bringing together Victory Valley Royals and Bankers Trust Falcons.

Trophies, replicas and medals are at stake in this championship, which will also influence the seedings of the clubs based on results.

To help promote the game, clubs have been tasked with selling 50 tickets each.