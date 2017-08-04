Inaugural Guinness Cage Indoor Championship set to kick off August 24

THE Guinness/Three Peat Promotions inaugural ‘Guinness Cage’ Indoor Championship is set to commence on Thursday, August 24, at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

According to a release from the organisers, 32 of the leading teams in the indoor format will battle for cash prizes in excess of $800 000 in what is anticipated to be an exciting competition. Teams such as new kids on the block Future Stars, resurgent West Front Road ‘Gold is Money, Guyana’s most successful futsal team Sparta Boss, Linden champions Dave & Celena All Stars, West Demerara champions Showstoppers, Leopold Street, Tiger Bay, Agricola Champion Boys, Melanie and Plaisance among others will be vying.

It promises to be eight nights of enthralling action with the winning team set to receive $400 000 and the championship trophy, while second-, third- and fourth-placed teams take away $200 000, $100 000 and $50 000 respectively.

The other playing dates for the championship are August 29 and 31, September 2, 5, 7 and 9 with the final set for September 16, at the same venue.