Hype building for GT Callouts’ Drag and Dexterity race

LOCAL group GT Callouts will this weekend stage its Drag and Dexterity race at the South Dakota Circuit Timehri, and the hype is building for the event.

Chronicle Sport caught up with coordinator of the event, Sean Charles, who stated that a number of competitors have already confirmed their participation and registration remains in full swing.

“At the moment, we are getting calls about the event; a lot of people want to find out what it is about and how they can get involved. We love the response we are getting and to those interested, you can still call us. We are willing to accommodate you,” Charles said.

He continued, “The idea is to try and bring all those drag racers and ‘skill-men’ on the road to the track so they can compete against each other head to head to show their skill or to run a dexterity course.”

“We saw an opening when the GMR&SC had shifted an event and we decided to have it here as a lot of the drag guys had been preparing their cars. What we have planned is going to be very exciting.”

He noted that he did seek permission from the Club in an effort to get their timing system, a request which was confirmed yesterday afternoon so as to ensure the drag racing segment remains as unbiased as possible.

Charles added that they have secured all the necessary safety measures, with the Fire Service and the medical units already contacted about tomorrow’s event.

The event is sponsored by A and R Jiwranram Printery Inc. S&D Performance, Imran Auto Works, Infinity Imports, Frames Optical, First Class Auto Spares, Bar-B-Que Boys, Shattaz Wash Bay, Derick Auto Spares and Accessories, Clean Steel Wash Bay, BILA Mining, Millennia Travel Agency and Car Culture.