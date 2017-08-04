Guyana Amazon Warriors begin CPL title hunt today

THE Guyana Amazon Warriors aim of winning their first Caribbean Premier League T20 title will begin today when they play the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots from 11:00hrs at the Central Broward Regional Park and Central Broward Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, the first of two games before returning to the Caribbean.

The Warriors, three-time finalists in the CPL will look to complete the journey this season with their new-look team led by New Zealand’s Martin Guptill.

However, the task ahead will be no easy one, since they were dealt a major blow on the eve of the tournament when their leading scorer of 2016, Chris Lynn, was ruled out of the season due to upcoming shoulder surgery.

He has been replaced by the up-and-coming Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, while the batting order has been injected with fresh blood in the form of Chadwick Walton and USA captain Steven Taylor, who is expected to take on a bigger role after limited opportunities in his two years with Barbados Tridents.

The Australian Adam Zampa, last season’s leading spinner, is no longer with the side. In most cases, any replacement would be considered a downgrade, but the arrival of Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan may be what this side needs to clear the final hurdle and claim their first title.

The Warriors second assignment will be tomorrow against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots before returning to the Caribbean.

Guyana home games are billed for August 17, 19, 20 and 22 at the Guyana National Stadium.

The host team (Guyana Amazon Warriors) take on the Jamaica Tallawahs on August 17 from 20:00hrs; Trinbago Knight Riders on August 19 from 12:00hrs; Barbados Tridents on August 20 from 18:00hrs and St Lucia Stars on August 22 from 18:00hrs.

The full squad reads: Martin Guptill (captain), Babar Azam, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit, Jason Mohammed, Veerasammy Permaul, Assad Fudadin, Steven Jacobs, Steven Katwaroo, Chadwick Walton, Rashid Khan, Steven Taylor, Roshon Primus, Gajanand Singh, Keon Joseph and Keemo Paul.