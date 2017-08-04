Gov’t gifts Kwakwani teen a guitar

NATURAL Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman, on Thursday gifted Kanya Miggins, a student of Kwakwani, a brand new guitar to fulfill her dream as a musician.

Miggins of Kwakwani had made a request for the guitar when she entered the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Petroleum Commission of Guyana (PCG) Logo Competition, which concluded earlier this year.

The Petroleum Commission of Guyana will oversee and manage Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector.

In her request, the Kwakwani resident said, “I designed a logo for the Petroleum Commission of Guyana and it’s perfect… If I do not win the prize, please can you help me buy a guitar, the cheapest one please… I really like music and school is so important.”

Miggins’ entry was not selected among the winners of the competition but it was her note that caught the attention of Minister Trotman and the review team.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources, as does the entire government, pays much attention to developments in the Upper Berbice area and seeks to support worthwhile endeavours in which youth are the beneficiaries,” a statement from the Natural Resources Ministry said.

The guitar was presented to Miggins on behalf of President David Granger and his administration by Minister Trotman, who said his administration is pleased to support Miggins’ love for music.

He encouraged her to continue striving for excellence and noted the timeliness of the gift as the teen, who will be celebrating her 16th birthday on August 5, also topped her class during the recently held end of terms examination.