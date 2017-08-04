First Bartica Safari this month

RAINFOREST Tours in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) will be hosting the country’s first Bartica 4×4 Safari this month.

Rainforest Tours Managing-Director Frank Singh and GTA Director Indranauth Haralsingh, launched the Safari on Thursday at the Ministry of Business.

The much-anticipated event is billed for August 18-20, 2017 and will see participants travelling from Georgetown to Bartica by road in their four-wheel drive vehicles and motorbikes, while exploring the natural beauty of Guyana.

According GTA Senior Product Development Officer Kamal Baksh, the Bartica Safari route will be the fourth to be fully explored by Frank Singh’s Rainforest Tour.

Safaris are an ideal adventure-type product that caters for persons who love the outdoor exploring and discovering beautiful Guyana.

The Bartica 4×4 safari offers the public an opportunity to engage in a life-changing experience, the challenges in overcoming the chance to see both historic and natural scenic spots and to enjoy the comfort and contemporary hotels among others.

This safari is a welcome addition to Guyana’s tourism adventure portfolio. People who are starved of adventurous activities in Guyana now have different options to choose from.

Haralsingh said the GTA remains very committed to promoting and encouraging responsible, affordable, adventure travel outdoor recreation and short get-aways.

This year has seen a record for safari or drive and both for 4×4 ATV and off-road drives. They began this year with a safari at Phagwah and another over the Mash weekend. These safaris create avenues and opportunities for exploration and discovery for seeing Guyana’s beauty.

“If you are adventurous there is no sense to have a 4×4 vehicle and not driving on the trail and off-road where they’re meant for,” Haralsingh said, adding that “Safari is also ideal for motorcycles.”

Persons who would like to obtain information on the GTA can call the office on these numbers 219-0094, 219-0095, 219-0096.