Dependable Spares and Universal Electronics outfit ECCCC

DEPENDABLE Spares, located at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, and Universal Electronics of Enmore, East Coast Demerara, in association with Cricket Zone USA, are the new sponsors for the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC) coloured uniforms.

At a presentation ceremony held at the Enmore Community Centre, proprietor of Universal Electronics, former national youth player Adrian Persaud, presented over 26 uniforms and caps to ECCCC captain Bheemraj Ramkelawan.

Club captain Ramkelawan was loud in praise of the sponsors who volunteered his sponsorship towards the club. “We are very grateful to Dependable Spares and Universal Electronics in association with Cricketzone USA for their generosity,” Ramkelawan declared.

He further stated that with the ECCCC being the most successful club on the East Coast of Demerara for the past three years, the uniforms provided by the sponsors were timely since the club has expanded its player’s base with some youthful prospects and they will be better equipped to continue to fulfil their mandate.

Special thanks were also extended to Ravi Etwaroo of Cricket Zone USA, who once again contributed cricket equipment to the Club. Meanwhile, Persaud said on behalf of the co-sponsors they are pleased to contribute to the club of which he is a member.