Three Guyanese in SCA Under-17 squad to face Dallas

TORONTO, Canada – Three Guyana-based players have been included in an 11-man Under-17 squad selected by Scarborough Cricket Association (SCA) to play against Dallas Cricket Academy in a feature 40-over clash set for the L’Amoreaux cricket ground, Scarborough, starting at 11:30hrs today.

The players are brothers Devin and Navin Nauth and Kevin Persaud who are members of Superstars Cricket Club.

In welcoming the touring party from the Dallas Cricket Academy, Cricket Ontario longstanding president, Guyanese Praim Persaud pointed out “this is an excellent initiative in the interest of initiating bilateral competitions and cricket development in both countries.”

According to Persaud, “Where better to start than the grassroots level of youth cricket as this is where our future cricketer stars will grow and build their skills and potentials as they strive to represent their respective countries’ national teams.”

Persaud disclosed that he “would like to thank the management of both Cricket Ontario and Dallas for taking the time and efforts to make this exchange a reality. Special thanks to Shah Safar and Jag Poosarla as well as our members who are hosting the academy.

“Good luck to all teams competing and I hope our visiting youths have a great tournament and enjoy their time and experience in Ontario.”

The SCA squad reads: Aharan Nithiyapalan, Anoop Chima, Devin Nauth, Kevin Persaud, Azeem Pandya, Eton Gibson, Sujan Bohora, Rohan Jaggernauth, Fardin Anwar, Gurtej Sandhu, Navin Nauth. The manager/coach is Guyanese Vish Jadunauth while the umpires are Ashook Brijcoomar and Neville Sarju. (Frederick Halley)