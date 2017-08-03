Roach, Chase shine on final day for West Indies

CHELMSFORD, England (CMC) – Kemar Roach’s impressive five-wicket haul and Roston Chase’s second half-century, highlighted the final day of West Indies’ drawn three-day first class game against English County Essex here yesterday.

Right-armer Roach added two wickets to his overnight tally to end with five for 43 as Essex rallied to declare their first innings on 185 for nine at the County Ground.

Paul Walter, at number seven, held the hosts’ innings together with an unbeaten 68 after it tottered at 56 for six in the morning session.

Batting a second time, the Windies quickly found themselves in trouble at 30 for three after Walter struck twice with his left-arm seam to leave the innings in strife.

But the right-handed Chase carved out his second half-century of the contest with an unbeaten 50 while Shai Hope struck 46, as West Indies ended on 135 for four.

Walter (2-14) and 20-year-old seamer Callum Taylor (2-20) both finished with two wickets apiece.

Resuming the day on 47 for four after the last two sessions of Wednesday’s second day were washed out, West Indies struck in the fifth over of the day when captain and fast bowler Jason Holder removed Taylor for 13 with the score on 52, caught low down at third third slip by Kyle Hope.

Three overs later, left-hander Nick Browne followed in similar fashion, nicking Roach to Hope at third slip, after failing to add to his overnight 16 in the 24 additional deliveries faced.

However, Walter and Aron Nijjar, who made 30, propped up the innings in a 50-run, seventh-wicket stand. Walter struck nine fours and a six off 139 deliveries while Nijjar counted six fours in a breezy 37-ball innings.

Pacer Miguel Cummins, who ended with two for 43, broke the stand when he had Nijjar caught at slip by Kieran Powell and Roach claimed his five-wicket haul when he had Aaron Beard playing on for 10.

On 138 for eight at lunch, Essex fared well afterwards as Walter and Matt Dixon put on a defiant 53 for the ninth wicket to hold up the Windies march.

Walter returned to haunt the Caribbean side with the ball again, claiming Kraigg Brathwaite caught at the wicket for two in the second over before bowling Kyle Hope first ball without scoring in his next over.

When Powell was taken at the wicket off Taylor for 27 off 26 balls, the Windies were slumping badly but Chase and Shai Hope put on an attractive 82 for the fourth wicket to restore order.

Chase faced 80 balls and struck eight fours and a six while Hope’s innings consumed 59 deliveries and included nine fours.

West Indies face Kent on Sunday in their second three-day tour match.