Kares Engineering Inc. is the new title sponsor for Boyce and Jefford Classic

KARES` Engineering Inc. has “risen to the challenge” and comes on board with the annual Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic, officially signing on as the title sponsor for the lucrative event, which goes down next weekend, August 12-13, at the MSC ground, Linden.

Boyce and Jefford Committee Co-chairman, Edison Jefford, formally announced at a press briefing yesterday that the anticipated event has been rebranded the ‘Kares Engineering Inc./Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic”.

Kares came on board after the former main sponsor of the event, telecommunications giant Digicel found it “difficult” to renew their sponsorship this year, after a seven-year partnership with the event.

Chairman of the Boyce and Jefford Committee Colin Boyce, showered praise on the engineering company for taking up the mantle and making it possible for the event to continue, thanking Kares CEO Radesh Rameshwar for coming on board.

“I must express sincere gratitude for having Kares Engineering Inc. partnering with us at this very crucial time to host the eighth edition of the Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Championship,” Boyce commented.

Boyce also took the opportunity to voice his hopes that from next year the competition could for the first time be held on a synthetic track, as anticipation continues that such a facility will be constructed in Linden sometime this year.

Speaking on behalf of Kares was the company’s Communications Consultant Mondale Smith, who noted that as a construction company Kares is also concerned about building Guyana through its youths who are the future of the country as ‘Kares cares’.

Five of Guyana’s top athletic clubs – Police, Guyana Defence Force, Super Upcoming Runners, De Challengers, and Upper Demerara Schools Track Club – are confirmed to participate at this year’s Classic, where they will be battling for the grand first prize of $1 million.

Those who don’t make the top spot need not despair, however, as second-, third- and fourth-place clubs will still pocket $500 000, $300 000 and $200 000, respectively.

Over 140 local and international athletes are set to match skills. The event is expected to see Ugandan middle distance runner Julius Mutekanga, who will be in the international men’s 800m event.

The men’s 800m is one of six “international” events on the card at this year’s Classic, the other events being the male and female 200m, female 1500m and the male and female long jump.

Each of the international events carries at US$500 purse with US$250 for the winner; US$150 to second and US$100 for third. The male and female champion athletes will also cash in, running away with $50 000 each.

Eight gate prizes will also be given away to lucky ticket holders.

Children’s tickets are available at ZSK Beverage Depot for only $500, while all other tickets will be $1000 at the venue on the day. Movements Sound, DJ Winston, Father Moey and Determine Immortal Sound will be providing the Entertainment throughout the event.