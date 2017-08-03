Guyana Cup horserace meet launched

Jones commended organisers for their role towards horse racing development

REGARDED as the largest horserace meet in the Caribbean, the 11th annual Guyana Cup was officially launched yesterday at the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales Office at 92 Smyth Street, Stabroek, Georgetown.

The mega event is billed for August 13 at the Rising Sun Turf Club in West Berbice.

During yesterday’s event, Director of Sport Christopher Jones pointed out that the National Sports Commission (NSC), and by extension the Government of Guyana stand committed in the development of horse racing.

According to Jones, horse racing, and more so the Guyana Cup has over the years been recognised as a tourism package.

“Recently we hosted the tourism workshop, and we would have indicated that activities like horse racing and car racing attract thousands of persons from overseas and we hope that this tourism package can develop,” the Director of Sport echoed.

Jones added, “By virtue of the fact that this is a tourism package, the Government of Guyana is only too supportive to lend support to such an activity”.

The Director of Sport congratulated the organisers for managing an event of such magnitude, and at the same time called on the organisers to ensure all security measures are in place for the day’s event.

Chief coordinator Nazrudeen Mohammed Jr, in his remarks pointed out that the event is not only about horse racing, but also for the entire family.

According to Mohammed Jr, preparations for the event are moving apace, with most of the logistics already in place.

He also noted that rehabilitation works on the grandstand and track are ongoing.

Mohammed Jr further indicated that security measures will definitely be at its best, since he anticipates the biggest crowd in the history of Guyana Cup.

Both Banks DIH Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart and Banks Beer Brand Manager (Trainee) Rawle Nedd noted that the beverage company is proud to be a part of the Guyana Cup for another year.

Eight races are carded for the day’s event, with close to $20M in cash prizes as well as other incentives at stake.

The feature event is for horses classified `B’ and Lower, battling over 1600 metres with the winner pocketing $2M.

The co-feature event is open to E3 and Lower horses (open to all imported and Guyana-bred three-year-olds and up, rated E Class and Lower) and they will contest a 1200 metres race with the winner receiving $1.2M.

Other races billed for the day are G1 and Lower, H2 and Lower, two-year-old Guyana-bred, three-year-old Guyana-bred and I1 and Lower, J2 and K and Lower and L and Lower non-winners.

Meanwhile, for the first time a fifth place prize will be awarded to horse owners.

Admission to the venue is $2 000 for adults while children will enter the venue at no cost. Race time is 11:30hrs.