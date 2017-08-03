GPHC probes maternal death

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation has launched an investigation into the death of a teenager who died while giving birth at the institution on Tuesday.

Details of the teen’s death remain sketchy, however, the Public Health Ministry confirmed the death.

Dead is Esther Edwards of Laluni, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. According to reports, the pregnant teen was admitted to the hospital late Saturday night. The complications that led to her demise have not been disclosed. However, the Public Health Ministry on Wednesday said it has launched an investigation into the maternal death.