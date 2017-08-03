Fallen Roraima Airways pilot laid to rest

A MOOD of deep anguish pervaded the auditorium of the Central Assembly of God Church, on Church Street, Tuesday afternoon, throughout the Thanksgiving Service for the life of Captain Collin Winston Martin who perished on July 25 last, while going in to land at the Eteringbang Airstrip in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). The 39-year-old pilot was alone on the craft at the time.

Hundreds converged at the church to join his sorrowing parents, Mr. and Mrs. Winston and Helena Martin; wife, Dr. Roberta Martin and their daughter, Rebecca and other family members and friends in paying their last respects to the fallen airman, whom his colleagues described as “an amazing pilot” and “a man of excellence”.

In the many glowing tributes, he was remembered as a consummate professional; a man who was “on top of his game”; a military doctor and evacuation pilot; someone who lived his life so that others might live; and most of all, a man who served in the highest order of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

In March 1995, Martin joined the Force, enrolling in the Standard Officers Course. He was just 17-plus. By September of that same year, he became a senior Cadet, the youngest of nine.

A mere two months later, he was promoted to Second Lieutenant, and by virtue of his outstanding performance, worked his way up to the level of a Major in the army.

It had always been his dream and passion to become a pilot, and he attempted to do so through the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), but there were challenges, the first being that he was too young.

But, as was said of him in one tribute, “nothing could have stopped him from realising his life’s dream”, and so he entered the local School of Aviation and began flying. By May 2010, he became employed with Roraima Airways, and in record time, rose to the level of Chief Pilot. At the time of his passing, Captain Martin had amassed some 5,000 flying hours and conducted 9,000 medical evacuations from Guyana’s deepest and most remote jungle areas, even without electricity and under harsh weather conditions. All told, he’s saved in excess of 100,000 lives.

A pilot with an unswerving commitment to evacuate the sick from the most rugged jungle terrain; a man of humanitarian nature, he never reneged on an opportunity to use the aircraft to save a life, even at the expense of his own.

SUPER-HERO

Captain Gerry Gouveia (Snr), who has responsibility for the mercy flights and has been doing it throughout the years, recommended that Guyana should salute men like Captain Martin who served beyond the call of duty. And a fellow pilot, in his tribute, referred to him as “a hero”, a man who thought nothing of getting out of the comfort of his bed in the still of the night to do mercy flights. Yet another affirmed: “He wasn’t a hero, but a super-hero, and deserves to be given an award!”

Father of the deceased, Winston Leeroy Martin, who read the Eulogy, remembered his son as a man who was loving, caring and very committed to his wife and family.

A member of the Central Assembly of God Church ever since he was a young man, he was a very prayerful person and always put God first in his pursuits. He was also said to be sports-oriented, and loved volleyball, swimming, art and music. He also loved cooking and was a stickler for discipline, very meticulous, and paid strict attention to detail.

He initially attended South Ruimveldt Primary, and later St. Stanislaus College.

Other tributes, whilst alluding to some of his struggles and how he overcame them, expressed the view that his loss has created a void that cannot easily be filled.

Among those paying tributes were: Dr. Michael Scott of the University of Guyana; Major General Joe Singh; Capt. Leary Barclay; Capt. Gerry Gouveia (Jnr); Lt. Col. Lorraine Foster of the GDF; Phillip Brown, Covenant Brother; and Judah King.

The Reverend Steve Adams, who officiated on behalf of Rev. John Smith who is abroad on vacation, extended condolences on his behalf of the Church Board and other ministers and the congregation. He exhorted the congregation to mourn with hope, for God is not dead, but alive.

Said he: “As tough as we think it is, God sees the bigger picture and knows best.”

He also called on mourners to live for Christ and look to the word of God for strength.