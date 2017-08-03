Drugs, cell phone found at Timehri Prison

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) launched an investigation into the discovery of drugs and cell phones at Timehri Prison.
The Director of Prison Gladwin Samuels said a prisoner indicated that “a prison Staff took pay for the items to pass during a visit. The discovery has caused the owner much pain and he is talking about killing Prison officers. The Police are called in to investigate.”

