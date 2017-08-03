The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) launched an investigation into the discovery of drugs and cell phones at Timehri Prison.
The Director of Prison Gladwin Samuels said a prisoner indicated that “a prison Staff took pay for the items to pass during a visit. The discovery has caused the owner much pain and he is talking about killing Prison officers. The Police are called in to investigate.”
Drugs, cell phone found at Timehri Prison
